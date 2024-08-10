Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Stifel Canada raised Cipher Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of CIFR stock opened at $4.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12. Cipher Mining has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $7.99.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.05 million. Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 13.54%.

In related news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 296,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $1,182,464.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,223,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,711,409.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,302,379 shares of company stock valued at $24,285,016. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIFR. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 126,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 68,400 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

