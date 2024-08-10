Citigroup Boosts Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $155.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ILMN. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.57.

Get Illumina alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ILMN

Illumina Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $3.14 on Wednesday, hitting $123.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,860,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,721. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Illumina has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $195.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.98 and its 200 day moving average is $123.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Illumina

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 278.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 91,205 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after buying an additional 67,122 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 419.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Illumina by 242.0% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 9,551 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Illumina by 462.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,428,760 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $253,514,000 after buying an additional 1,997,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 32.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,000,318 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $104,413,000 after buying an additional 242,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

(Get Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.