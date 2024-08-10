City Holding Co. Acquires 1,200 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Durante & Waters LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Durante & Waters LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of SLV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 15,934,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,317,611. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average is $24.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

