City Holding Co. Acquires 200 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IJS stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.23. The stock had a trading volume of 430,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,467. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.46. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $111.05.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

