City Holding Co. Cuts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

City Holding Co. cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.4% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,814,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,408,644. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $119.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

