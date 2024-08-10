City Holding Co. Has $300,000 Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

City Holding Co. reduced its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in United Bankshares by 206.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in United Bankshares by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 33,812 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in United Bankshares by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 27,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBSI has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

NASDAQ:UBSI traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.74. 447,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,796. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.21. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.99. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $39.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $255.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.54 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 7.72%. United Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.49%.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

