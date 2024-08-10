City Holding Co. Reduces Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

City Holding Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 111,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $20,188,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 31.8% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 13,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 22,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.23.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.07. 6,486,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,555,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.60. The firm has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $45.88.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

