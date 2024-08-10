City Holding Co. Sells 382 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

City Holding Co. lowered its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYV stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $92.18. 1,072,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.96. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.79, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 84.78%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYV. Northcoast Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

