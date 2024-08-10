City Holding Co. Sells 382 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

City Holding Co. lowered its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of LYV stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $92.18. 1,072,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.96. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.79, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYV. Northcoast Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.17.
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
