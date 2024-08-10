City Holding Co. Trims Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

City Holding Co. cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 417.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 415,696 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $77,876,000 after acquiring an additional 335,338 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $2,460,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,030 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,956,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,447. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $256.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.26 and a 200-day moving average of $227.55. The firm has a market cap of $171.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.