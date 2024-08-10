City Holding Co. Trims Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

City Holding Co. reduced its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.97. 2,887,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,001,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.56. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $43.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.49.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 97.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.55.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

