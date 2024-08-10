Clarius Group LLC Has $216,000 Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Fortive by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in Fortive by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Fortive by 3.4% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Fortive by 1.3% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE:FTV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.88. 1,772,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,389. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.91.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

