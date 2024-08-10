Clarius Group LLC Has $230,000 Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 842.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.20.

Insider Activity

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.87. 2,048,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,768. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $162.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.65.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

