Clarius Group LLC Sells 1,225 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FERG. BayBridge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ferguson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

Ferguson Price Performance

FERG stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,888. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $147.62 and a 1 year high of $225.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.72 and its 200-day moving average is $206.08.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 34.54%.

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.