Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Holdings Trimmed by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8,664.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 287,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,914,000 after buying an additional 284,193 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CL. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE CL traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,646,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,433,793. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.49 and a 200 day moving average of $91.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $104.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,868.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

