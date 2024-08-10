Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on COLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens upped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.04.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 1.3 %

Columbia Banking System stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.16. 1,395,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,508,363. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.83. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $472.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.01 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 61.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at about $2,850,000. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,955,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 185.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 173,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 112,826 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 81.4% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 52,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,327,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,041,000 after purchasing an additional 574,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Further Reading

