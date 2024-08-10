Compass Point Cuts James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Price Target to $12.00

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Compass Point from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of James River Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Get James River Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on James River Group

James River Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.29. 311,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. James River Group has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $16.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.50.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $188.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that James River Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of James River Group during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 1,902.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 26,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.