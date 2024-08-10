CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) PT Raised to $12.00 at Benchmark

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Benchmark from $10.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CompoSecure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CompoSecure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

CompoSecure stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,301,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,144. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.50. CompoSecure has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CompoSecure will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Llr Equity Partners Iv, L.P. sold 4,752,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $30,888,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michele Logan sold 2,968,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $19,292,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,388.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Llr Equity Partners Iv, L.P. sold 4,752,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $30,888,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 74.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in CompoSecure by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CompoSecure by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

