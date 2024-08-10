Compound Price Reaches $41.11 on Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Compound token can currently be bought for $41.11 or 0.00067548 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $344.40 million and $23.21 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,377,741 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,377,739.78742538 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 40.89005376 USD and is up 2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 508 active market(s) with $35,038,365.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

