Conflux Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last week, Conflux has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $604.85 million and approximately $26.89 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,053.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $352.04 or 0.00576604 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009450 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00100239 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00031641 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.68 or 0.00243515 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00035091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00071225 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,030,570,694 coins and its circulating supply is 4,330,571,385 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,030,362,075.33 with 4,330,362,059.5 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.13625433 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 170 active market(s) with $31,067,750.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

