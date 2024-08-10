Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.31

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 34929 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.57. The firm has a market cap of C$11.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.61.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$40.70 million during the quarter. Conifex Timber had a negative net margin of 19.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conifex Timber Inc. will post 0.0300312 EPS for the current year.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as residual products, such as wood chips, trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

