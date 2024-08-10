Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $517.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.57 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Construction Partners updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Construction Partners Stock Performance

ROAD traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.34. The company had a trading volume of 709,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,823. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $66.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

