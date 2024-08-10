Contrasting Osiris Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OSIR) & DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Osiris Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OSIR – Get Free Report) and DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Osiris Therapeutics and DBV Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osiris Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A DBV Technologies 1 0 2 0 2.33

DBV Technologies has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 339.56%. Given DBV Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DBV Technologies is more favorable than Osiris Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osiris Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DBV Technologies $15.73 million 5.58 -$72.73 million ($0.84) -1.08

This table compares Osiris Therapeutics and DBV Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Osiris Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DBV Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Osiris Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of DBV Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.4% of Osiris Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of DBV Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Osiris Therapeutics and DBV Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osiris Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A DBV Technologies -638.21% -74.41% -55.84%

About Osiris Therapeutics

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes regenerative medicine products in the United States. Its products include Grafix and Stravix for treating chronic wounds of diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, pressure ulcers, arterial ulcers, and severe burns, as well as surgical and trauma wounds; BIO4 for bone repair and regeneration in spine, trauma, extremity, cranial, and foot and ankle surgeries; and Cartiform for treating articular cartilage lesions in the knee and other joints. The company also develops and markets Menvivo for the repair of meniscus; and TruSkin for treating chronic wounds. It markets and distributes its products directly to physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare providers, as well as through agents and distributors. Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis. The company's earlier stage research programs include vaccine for the respiratory syncytial virus, potential treatments for inflammatory bowel disease, celiac disease, and type I diabetes. In addition, it develops Viaskin technology platform, a platform to potentially treat food allergy. The company has a collaboration with Nestlé Health Science to develop MAG1C, a ready-to-use atopy patch test for the diagnosis of non-IgE mediated CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

