Copa (NYSE:CPA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Copa had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $819.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Copa Stock Performance

Shares of Copa stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $88.12. 338,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,312. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.93 and a 200 day moving average of $98.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Copa has a 52 week low of $78.12 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Copa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPA shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Copa from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Copa in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Featured Articles

