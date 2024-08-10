Copa (NYSE:CPA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $819.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.13 million. Copa had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 36.59%. Copa’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share.

Copa Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Copa stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.12. The stock had a trading volume of 338,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,312. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Copa has a 12 month low of $78.12 and a 12 month high of $114.00.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Copa in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CPA

Copa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.