CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20), Zacks reports. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $490.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. CoreCivic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. CoreCivic updated its FY24 guidance to $1.48 to $1.56 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.480-1.560 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CXW traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.44. 1,145,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. CoreCivic has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $16.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.45. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,573.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CoreCivic news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,573.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Garfinkle sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $302,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 361,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,489,513.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CXW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Noble Financial downgraded CoreCivic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

