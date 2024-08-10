Corning (NYSE:GLW) Stock Price Up 1%

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.31 and last traded at $38.22. 562,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 6,222,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC upgraded Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.23.

Corning Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 54.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.49.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corning

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,275,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 180,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 20,496 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Corning by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 33,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

