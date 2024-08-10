CRA Financial Services LLC Invests $227,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCT. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,883.4% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 976,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after buying an additional 944,242 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $12,317,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,641,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,043,000 after buying an additional 663,356 shares during the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $8,465,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 759,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after buying an additional 394,038 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BSCT stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.56. The stock had a trading volume of 223,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,668. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.23. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $18.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.074 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

