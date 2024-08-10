CRA Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 44,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 223,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 292.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 28,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Money LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 41,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $21.11. 244,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,833. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.01. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $21.14.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

