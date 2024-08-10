CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 407 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

CRA Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.11. 764,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,120. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.98 and a 200 day moving average of $81.21. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $85.86.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

