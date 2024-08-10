Craig Hallum Boosts Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Price Target to $8.00

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Craig Hallum from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,665. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39. Airgain has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $74.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 22.34%. On average, analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airgain stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,521 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.96% of Airgain worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

