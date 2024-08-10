Craig Hallum Cuts Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target to $3.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CHGG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chegg from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chegg from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.47.

Get Chegg alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHGG

Chegg Price Performance

Shares of CHGG traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.10. 4,148,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,516,990. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77. The company has a market cap of $214.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chegg has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $11.48.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Chegg had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $163.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chegg

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 11,517.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,154,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,336 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter worth about $12,091,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 23,988.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 947,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 943,703 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Chegg by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,249,000 after buying an additional 873,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chegg by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,630,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,117,000 after buying an additional 809,530 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chegg

(Get Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.