Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Crane NXT’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Crane NXT updated its FY24 guidance to $4.20-4.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.200-4.350 EPS.

Crane NXT Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE CXT traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.72. The stock had a trading volume of 780,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,940. Crane NXT has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $64.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is 20.19%.

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

