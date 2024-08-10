Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 91.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Shares of Crescent Energy stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $10.47. 2,150,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.35 and a beta of 2.32. Crescent Energy has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $14.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 12,054 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

