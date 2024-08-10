CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($1.83) Per Share

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Brookline Capital Management reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, August 5th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.83) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.13). The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.52) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.88) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.05 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.58 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $12.51 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $26.60 EPS.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 million. The firm’s revenue was down 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

CRSP stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.01. 998,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,176. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $91.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $188,798.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,327.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.