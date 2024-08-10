CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) PT Lowered to $59.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.01. The company had a trading volume of 998,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.70. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $91.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.73.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 million. The company’s revenue was down 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $188,798.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $378,327.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,837,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,624 shares during the last quarter. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,496,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,661,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $28,599,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,848,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

