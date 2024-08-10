Critical Survey: Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) versus REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) and Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.7% of REE Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for REE Automotive and Stellantis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REE Automotive 1 0 2 1 2.75 Stellantis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

REE Automotive currently has a consensus price target of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 495.96%. Given REE Automotive’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Stellantis.

This table compares REE Automotive and Stellantis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REE Automotive $1.77 million 19.61 -$114.21 million ($10.81) -0.31 Stellantis $83.25 billion 0.30 $3.59 billion $3.81 7.16

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive. REE Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellantis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares REE Automotive and Stellantis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REE Automotive -6,265.21% -110.59% -73.76% Stellantis N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

REE Automotive has a beta of 2.97, meaning that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About REE Automotive



REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in France, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner, a compact module that integrates critical vehicle drive components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control between the chassis and the wheel; and REEplatform that allows for the addition of a modular and customizable top hat/cabin design based on customer specifications, without requiring modification to the platform. It also provides P7-S Strip Chassis for commercial delivery vehicles and walk-in vans; P7-C Chassis Cab and Cutway Chassis, a class 4 chassis cab fully electric commercial truck for delivery and a range of vocational applications; and P7-B Box Truck, a class 3 box truck built on a P7 cab chassis with its all-wheel drive and all-wheel steer for vehicle control for better handling and safety in adverse conditions. It serves original equipment manufacturer, delivery and logistic fleets, dealers, e-commerce retailers, new mobility players, mobility-as-a-service providers, and autonomous drive companies. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Stellantis



Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1896 and is based in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

