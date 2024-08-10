Cronos (CRO) Price Tops $0.0926 on Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last week, Cronos has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. One Cronos coin can now be bought for $0.0926 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and $28.50 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00035547 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006834 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008512 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000549 BTC.

About Cronos

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

