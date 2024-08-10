Cronos Price Reaches $0.0940 on Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0940 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $2.50 billion and $40.79 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00035480 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012104 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008545 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Cronos Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

