CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $290.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $310.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CRWD. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of CrowdStrike from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $348.61.

CRWD traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.90. 5,938,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,446,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $140.52 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $332.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.46. The firm has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 454.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,502,114.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,643 shares of company stock worth $54,992,604. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,124,000 after buying an additional 315,280 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after buying an additional 1,581,796 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $683,336,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,214,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,461,000 after purchasing an additional 358,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,418,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

