Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley raised Cryoport from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.57.

Cryoport stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.23. 902,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.73 and a quick ratio of 10.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.59. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $20.10.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.65 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 50.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cryoport will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 8,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $108,688.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cryoport news, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 3,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $46,032.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,881.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 8,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $108,688.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,715 shares of company stock worth $188,224 over the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,464,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,659,000 after buying an additional 807,340 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,992,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,870,000 after purchasing an additional 636,395 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,905,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Cryoport by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 50,355 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Cryoport in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

