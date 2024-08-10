CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.60 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. CSG Systems International updated its FY24 guidance to $4.05-4.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.050-4.350 EPS.

CSG Systems International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.87. 218,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,521. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $56.15.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CSG Systems International from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on CSG Systems International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CSG Systems International from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSG Systems International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

