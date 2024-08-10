CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of CSX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.80.

Get CSX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSX

CSX Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.00. 7,875,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,820,301. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.01. CSX has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CSX will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 103,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC lifted its position in CSX by 1.7% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 18,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.