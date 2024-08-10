Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $342.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.57 million. Curaleaf had a negative return on equity of 14.43% and a negative net margin of 20.29%.

Curaleaf Trading Down 3.5 %

OTCMKTS:CURLF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.26. 269,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72. Curaleaf has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Thursday.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

