Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Curtiss-Wright updated its FY24 guidance to $10.40-10.65 EPS.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CW stock traded up $4.67 on Friday, hitting $291.33. 399,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,979. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $276.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $190.64 and a twelve month high of $297.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,176.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,176.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total transaction of $1,489,512.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,770 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,400.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 120 shares of company stock valued at $27,914 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.50.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

