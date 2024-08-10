Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Insider Purchases $100,608.00 in Stock

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) insider Thomas R. Rich purchased 26,200 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $100,608.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,147.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CTOS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.23 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTOS. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 21.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

