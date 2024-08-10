CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.170-2.360 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $932.0 million-$942.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $935.5 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.17-2.36 EPS.

CYBR traded up $10.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $273.72. 934,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,036. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $148.01 and a 1 year high of $284.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -427.69 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $258.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.63.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $286.20.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

