Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Cybin Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 2,661,981 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 4,717,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Cybin Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $108.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.50.

Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Cybin Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cybin

Cybin Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Cybin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cybin by 488.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 88,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cybin during the fourth quarter worth $473,000. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.

