Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Cybin Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 2,661,981 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 4,717,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.
The firm has a market capitalization of $108.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.50.
Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Cybin Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.
