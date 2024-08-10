Daifuku (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.45 and last traded at $18.45. Approximately 633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.61.

Daifuku Stock Down 15.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.51.

About Daifuku

Daifuku Co, Ltd. provides consulting, engineering, design, manufacture, installation, and after-sales services for logistics systems and material handling equipment in Japan and internationally. It offers automated storage, transport, sorting, and picking systems to distributors, including e-commerce, retail, wholesale, transportation, and warehousing customers, as well as to food, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals manufactures; and cleanroom transport and storage systems used in manufacturing semiconductors and flat panel displays for electronics companies and component manufacturers.

