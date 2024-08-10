Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Sells $8,924,231.77 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $8,924,231.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,237,771.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, July 8th, Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $26,332,092.93.

On Monday, June 3rd, Olivier Pomel sold 98,690 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $10,773,000.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $112.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.88, a PEG ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.38 and its 200 day moving average is $123.02. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. Research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Datadog by 815.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Datadog by 743.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Datadog to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.93.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

