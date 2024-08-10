Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.620-1.660 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. Datadog also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.62 to $1.66 EPS.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock traded down $1.78 on Friday, reaching $112.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,515,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125,572. Datadog has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.88, a P/E/G ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Datadog from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Datadog from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Datadog from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Datadog from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $138.93.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 98,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $10,773,000.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,426,677.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 98,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $10,773,000.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,426,677.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,749 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $191,410.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,774 shares in the company, valued at $10,262,626.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 857,306 shares of company stock valued at $101,950,263 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

